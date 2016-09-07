Meigs golf extends TVC Ohio lead

POMEROY, Ohio — A familiar face sits in the driver seat at the midway point.

The Meigs golf team inched closer to the program’s fourth title in five years Wednesday night following a 14-stroke victory over the field in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match held at Meigs County Golf Course in Meigs County.

The host Marauders picked up their fourth consecutive victory in the fourth league contest of the 2016 campaign after posting a winning tally of 179.

Alexander was next with a 193, while Athens (205), Vinton County (209) and Wellston (227) rounded out the final team scores. Neither Nelsonville-York nor River Valley had enough golfers to compete in the team event.

The Marauders received a solid one-two punch from Levi Chapman and Chase Whitlatch. Chapman won his third medalist honor in four matches with a 3-over par round of 37, while Whitlatch was the overall runner-up with a 43.

Brayden Ervin was next with a 48 and Wyatt Nicholson rounded out the winning tally with a 49. Bryce Swatzel and Dawson Justice also fired respective rounds of 51 and 54.

Bobby Musser, Caleb Stanley and Brody Reynolds also added respective efforts of 49, 54 and 55 in exhibition rounds for MHS.

Aaron Burke paced the Raiders with a 45, followed by Grant Gilmore with a 56 and Gabe Gilmore with a 58.

Alexander’s team score was compiled by the foursome of Taylor Boggs (46), Whit Byrd (46), Logan Colburn (49) and Andrew Vogt (52).

Drew Zorn led Athens with a 45, followed by Preston Hayes with a 51 and Owen Campettelli with a 53. Greg List completed the Bulldog tally with a 56.

The defending champion Vikings were led by Cameron Hammon with a 45, followed by Noah Waddell with a 51 and Jacob Brotherton with a 52. Adam Clary completed the VCHS score with a 61.

Wellston’s total was compiled by the quartet of Hunter Cardwell (53), Josh Lung (55), Timmy Stanley (57) and Austin Wilkett (59).

Ben Johnson led the Buckeyes with a 57, with Casey Davis and Tanner Smith adding respective efforts of 61 and 69.

Through four of the seven league matches, Meigs owns a six-win edge with a 24-0 overall mark. Athens currently sits second with an 18-6 record, while the Spartans are third with a 16-8 record.

Vinton County is currently fourth with a 13-11 mark and Wellston sits fifth with a 9-15 record. NYHS (2-22) and RVHS (0-24) round out the bottom two spots in the standings.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Meigs’ Bryce Swatzel chips to the 17th green during the first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match at Cliffside Golf Club. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-MHS-Swatzel.jpg Meigs’ Bryce Swatzel chips to the 17th green during the first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match at Cliffside Golf Club. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports