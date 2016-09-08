Blue Devils win Skyline Bowling Invite

CENTENARY, Ohio — Nothing better than defending your home course.

The Gallia Academy boys cross country team won the Skyline Bowling Invitational team title on Tuesday night, at the Blue Devils’ home course.

The GAHS boys had a team total of 56, bettering second place Fairland by seven. Meigs was third with 87, Chillicothe was next at 97, followed by Southern (106), St. Albans (142), Point Pleasant (184), Wheelersburg (193) and Oak Hill (203).

The Blue Devils were led by third place finisher Kyle Greenlee and fourth place finisher Kaleb Crisenbery. Caleb Greenlee finished seventh, Devon Barnes was 18th, while Kobe Cochran finished 25th to round out the GAHS total.

The Marauders were led by eighth place finisher James Parsons and ninth place finisher Cole Betzing. Next for MHS was 20th place finisher Nate Hoover, followed by Landon Davis at 23rd and Joseph Cotterill at 29th.

Larry Dunn finished 10th to lead Southern, while Conner Wolfe and Tylar Blevins finished 16th and 17th respectively. Rounding out the SHS team total were 28th place Lucas Hunter and 42nd place Tyler Pavich.

Fifth place finisher Luke Wilson led the Black Knights, followed by 42nd place Casey Lowery. Ethan Scott was 51st, Tanner Durst was 62, while Isaac Daniels took 66th to round out the PPHS scoring.

Fairland’s Bryce Day won the boys race, while St. Albans’ Josh Endres was runner-up.

Fairland won the girls team title with a 38, five points ahead of runner-up Chillicothe. The Blue Angels were third with 68, followed by Meigs (81), Southern (118) and Point Pleasant (150).

The Blue Angels were led by Mary Watts and Mesa Polcyn, who finished third and fourth respectively. Brook Johnson was next for GAHS, finishing 14th. Abby Johnson was 25th and Cassidy Starnes was 34th to round out the hosts total.

Caitlyn Rest finished 10th to lead the Lady Marauders, followed by 15th place Taylor Swartz and 21st place Gracie Hoffman. Rounding out the Meigs team total were 23rd place Marissa Noble and 27th place Ariann Sizemore.

Sydney Roush finished 20th to lead the Lady Tornadoes, while Mallory Johnson was 26th and Madison Lisle was 37th. Kathryn Matson and Addie Matson rounded out the SHS total, placing 46th and 54th.

PPHS was led by Allison Henderson with an 18th place finish, followed by 41st place Karson Bonecutter and 42nd place Cierra Beatty. Tanner King and Tayllor King rounded out the Lady Knight total with 45th and 53rd place finishes respectively.

The girls race was won by Laikin Tarlton of Chillicothe, while Fairland’s Deanna Hall was runner up.

A total of 80 boys and 58 girls took part in the races. Due to a technical error, times were not available.

Gallia Academy senior Kaleb Crisenbery (139) and Point Pleasant sophomore Luke Wilson (232) finish fourth and fifth respectively in the Skyline Bowling Invitational, on Tuesday at Gallia Academy. Meigs junior Caitlyn Rest (168) runs in front of Fairland's Olivia Burge (100) during the Skyline Bowling Invitational, on Tuesday at GAHS. Point Pleasant sophomore Allison Henderson finishes 18th in the Skyline Bowling Invitational, on Tuesday night at Gallia Academy.