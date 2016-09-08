Meigs, Eastern home in Week 3

Logan Chieftains (0-2) at Meigs Marauders (1-1)

Last Week: Logan lost to Teays Valley 21-0, in Ashville; Meigs lost to Amanda-Clearcreek 20-14, in Rocksprings

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Logan won 27-22 in Logan

Current head-to-head streak: Logan has won 3 straight

LHS offense last week: 36 rushing yards, 67 passing yards.

MHS offense last week: 64 rushing yards, 168 passing yards.

LHS offensive leaders last week: QB Brady Walsh 3-of-19, 67 yards, 2INTs; RB Jeremy Minor 10 carries, 41 yards; WR Jenson Wallace 3 receptions, 67 yards.

MHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cody Bartrum 16-of-30, 168 yards, 2TDs, INT; RB Cody Bartrum 14 carries, 38 yards; WR Zach Bartrum 7 receptions, 72 yards.

LHS defense last week: 224 rushing yards, 63 passing yards

MHS defense last week: 179 rushing yards, 47 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This is the 17th all-time gridiron meeting between the Marauders and Chieftains. LHS holds a 9-6-1 advantage in the series. Meigs last defeated Logan in 1981, by a 14-0 final.

2. It’s been a rough start for the Chieftains, as they’ve been shutout in both of their first two games. LHS hasn’t began the season with back-to-back shutout losses since 1981.

3. Logan’s only previous trip to Farmers Bank Stadium/Holzer Field was on September 12, 2014, when the Purple and White defeated Meigs 55-7.

4. The Marauder offense has cranked out 722 yards, eight touchdowns and 35 first downs through the first two weeks. Logan has just 181 yards of total offense and 13 first downs in its first two games.

5. Through two weeks the Marauder defense has only allowed 337 total yards. MHS has five takeaways and allowed 19 first downs. Logan has only forced one turnover this season, while allowing 777 yards.

Green Bobcats (2-0) at Eastern Eagles (0-2)

Last Week: Green defeated Hannan 60-0, in Ashton; Eastern lost to Miller 20-14, in Tuppers Plains.

Last meeting between the teams: September 17, 2005. Green won 37-12 in Tuppers Plains.

Current head-to-head streak: Green has won 1 straight.

GHS offense last week: 386 rushing yards, 25 passing yards.

EHS offense last week: 127 rushing yards, 123 passing yards.

GHS offensive leaders last week: QB Alex Hughes 2-fo-5, 25 yards; RB Tyler Darnell 24 carries, 187 yards, 4TDs; WR Tyler McClain 1 reception 17 yards.

EHS offensive leaders last week: QB Jett Facemyer 9-of-20, 123 yards, 2INTs; RB Jett Facemyer 18 carries, 81 yards, TD; WR Corbett Catlett 3 receptions, 68 yards.

GHS defense last week: 57 rushing yards, 92 passing yards

EHS defense last week: 213 rushing yards, 65 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. These teams played a two-game series in 2004-05. EHS won the 2004 meeting by a 25-18 count in overtime, in Franklin Furnace, but lost to the Bobcats the following season.

2. Green hasn’t faced a TVC Hocking team since 2013, when Waterford defeated the Bobcats by a 44-6 count in Scioto County. Green’s last win over a TVC Hocking school was September 8, 2006, when GHS beat Miller by a 30-14 final.

3. Eastern has both recorded and allowed 33 first downs over the first two weeks of the season. The Eagle offense has 608 total yards with six scores, but the EHS defense has allowed 655 yards and nine touchdowns.

4. So far this fall, Eastern’s offense has revolved around senior quarterback Jett Facemyer. Facemyer has 377 yards and four touchdowns passing to go with 144 yards and three scores on the ground.

5. Green is 2-0 for the first time since 2012, when the Bobcats finished 3-7. GHS hasn’t won three consecutive games since the turn of the century.

Southern Tornadoes (2-0, 0-0) at Wahama White Falcons (1-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Southern defeated Frontier 26-7, in New Matamoras; Wahama lost to Waterford 58-0 in Waterford.

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Southern won 13-6 in Racine.

Current head-to-head streak: Southern has won 1 straight.

SHS offense last week: 158 rushing yards, 140 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 62 rushing yards, (-4) passing yards.

SHS offensive leaders last week: QB Blake Johnson 6-of-13, 140 yards, 2TDs, 1INT; RB Riley Roush 15 carries, 56 yards, 1TD; WR Crenson Rogers 4 receptions, 94 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 1-of-1 passing, (-4) yards; RB Colton Arrington 8 carries, 43 yards; WR Colton Arrington 1 reception (-4) yards.

SHS defense last week: 84 rushing yards, 22 passing yards

WHS defense last week: 296 rushing yards, 115 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Last year’s Southern victory was the Tornadoes’ first over Wahama in the 21st century. The White Falcons were previously 15-0 against SHS since 1995.

2. Southern’s last trip to Bachtel Stadium was on September 12, 2014. Wahama defeated the visiting Tornadoes by a 30-14 final in that tilt. WHS was 3-2 at home last year and will look to win its home opener for the 10th consecutive year.

3. Last week’s 58-0 loss is Wahama’s largest margin of defeat since prior to 1995. It is also just the third time WHS has been shutout in a TVC Hocking contest.

4. With last week’s victory over Frontier, Southern is unbeaten in regular season non-league play for the first time since the playoff season of 2013. That’s is the only other time in the last 20 years that SHS went unbeaten in non-league play.

5. Defense has led SHS so far this fall, as the Tornadoes have allowed just 300 yards and 19 first downs over the first two weeks. The Purple and Gold have also recorded seven takeaways in those wins. Wahama’s defense has allowed 657 yards and 23 first downs, with the White Falcons having three takeaways.

Meigs junior Lane Cullums (35) runs past a Gallia Academy defender during the Marauders’ 42-7 victory on Memorial Field, on August 26. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-MHS-Cullums.jpg Meigs junior Lane Cullums (35) runs past a Gallia Academy defender during the Marauders’ 42-7 victory on Memorial Field, on August 26. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports