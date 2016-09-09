Lady Defenders top Hannan

ASHTON, W.Va. — They are getting pretty good with brooms.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten while posting their fourth consecutive 3-0 match sweep Thursday night following a 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 victory over host Hannan in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Lady Defenders (8-0) picked up their fifth match sweep of the year in convincing fashion as the guests led by 13 points and 11 points in the first two games en route to a 2-0 match advantage.

The Lady Cats (0-3), however, put up quite the courageous fight in Game 3, which included seven ties and eight lead changes over the course of the finale.

With Hannan holding a 21-19 advantage, OVCS reeled off six straight points to complete a hard-fought third game and wrap up the 3-0 match decision.

In staying unbeaten through eight matches — which includes moving to 5-0 in road contests — first-year Ohio Valley Christian coach Heather Priddy was very upbeat about the way things have played out so far this season.

She’s also hoping for more of the same in the near future.

“So far, things have gone very smoothly for us,” Priddy said. “The kids have responded well and we are happy to be unbeaten through eight matches. Hopefully we can continue to build on what we’ve been able to do so far.”

Hannan coach Kellie Thomas noted that it’s been a tough week after starting later than most schools since she was officially hired after practices began.

Thomas also mentioned that despite playing a lot of catch-up over the past few weeks, she still believes that her troops are gaining ground on the competition.

“It’s our third match of the season and our third match of the week, but I do think that we’ve shown real signs of improvement each night out,” Thomas said. “We played our hearts out tonight and I thought we gained more confidence as the match progressed, but we still have a lot of learning to do. Fortunately, we still have a lot of matches to play so that we can keep improving.”

Katie Westfall led the OVCS service attack with a game-high 22 points, with 16 of those coming consecutively in the opening game. Cori Hutchison was next with 14 points and Emily Childers also added seven points.

Katie Bradley was next with five points and Rachel Sargent chipped in two points. Westfall also recorded a team-best 10 aces.

Bradley and Westfall led the Lady Defender net attack with seven kills apiece, while Sargent chipped in three kills. Hutchison also had two kills and a team-high two blocks in the triumph.

Josie McCoy and Kelsey DeVries both led the HHS service attack with seven points apiece. Kassidee Bush was next with five points, while Cassidy Duffer and Madison Staggs respectively added four and two points.

OVCS returns to action Monday when it participates in the Team Ignite Tournament. Hannan’s next match is scheduled for Monday at Buffalo.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Ohio Valley Christian senior Katie Bradley (18) smacks a spike attempt over a Hannan blocker during Game 1 of Thursday night's non-conference volleyball match in Ashton, W.Va.