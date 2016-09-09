Nitro blanks Black Knights, 4-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — So much for gracious guests.

Visiting Nitro claimed a 19-2 edge in shots and remained unbeaten following a 4-0 decision over the Point Pleasant boys soccer team Thursday night in a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Wildcats (5-0-1) were held to their second-lowest goal output of the season, but the host Black Knights (2-4-1) were unable to generate anything in the offensive zone.

PPHS dodged some bullets in the first half to trail only 1-0 at the break, with Seth Jordan providing the only score in the 25th minute.

Jordan added another goal three minutes into the second half for a 2-0 cushion, then Dominic Fazzolari doubled Nitro’s advantage with goals in the 46th and 52nd minutes — wrapping up the four-goal outcome.

Along with sizable shot differential, NHS also claimed a 4-0 edge in corner kicks. Chris Bowden stopped two shots in the shutout win.

Point keeper Cole Walker made 15 saves in the setback.

“We played very flat and uninterested tonight,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said. “We actually showed good shape defensively throughout the match, but we can’t rely on our back four plus Cole to stop everything. Our midfield just wasn’t helping out tonight. Hopefully we can regroup and play more inspired this weekend at St. Albans.”

The Black Knights start a string of three consecutive road contests on Saturday at St. Albans. PPHS will also travel to Huntington Saint Joseph on Tuesday and Teays Valley Christian on Thursday.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.