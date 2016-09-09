Lady Marauders fall to NYHS

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It doesn’t get much more decisive than that.

The Nelsonville-York volleyball team never trailed in any of the three games on Thursday night, as the Lady Buckeyes took a consecutive victories of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-9 over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Meigs.

The Lady Marauders (1-5, 0-3 TVC Ohio) and Lady Buckeyes (4-5) were tied just three times in the match, all coming in the second game.

Meigs service attack was led by Alliyah Pullins with five points and Devyn Oliver with two. Maddie Hendricks, Kassidy Betzing, Jordan Roush and Maddie Fields each had one service point for the Maroon and Gold.

Betzing led MHS at the net with seven kills and two blocks. Pullins and Paige Denney each had three kills in the setback, Oliver added two kills and a team-best nine assists, while Morgan Lodwick had one kill and Devin Humphreys had one block. Roush had four digs to lead the Maroon and Gold defensively.

MHS will look to avenge this loss on October 4, in Athens County.

After a non-conference tri-match with Belpre, at Southern on Saturday, The Lady Marauders will resume league play on Tuesday, at Alexander.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Meigs junior Paige Denney (4) attempts a spike over a pair of NYHS defenders, on Thursday night at MHS. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.11-MHS-Denney-1.jpg Meigs junior Paige Denney (4) attempts a spike over a pair of NYHS defenders, on Thursday night at MHS. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs senior Morgan Lodwick passes the ball in front of Jordan Roush (18) and Devyn Oliver (1), on Thursday night at MHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.12-wo-MHS-Lodwick-1.jpg Meigs senior Morgan Lodwick passes the ball in front of Jordan Roush (18) and Devyn Oliver (1), on Thursday night at MHS. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Kassidy Betzing (3) attempts a spike in front of Devyn Oliver (1) and Maddie Fields (2) during the Lady Marauders’ loss to Nelsonville-York, on Thursday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.12-wo-MHS-Betzing-1.jpg Meigs sophomore Kassidy Betzing (3) attempts a spike in front of Devyn Oliver (1) and Maddie Fields (2) during the Lady Marauders’ loss to Nelsonville-York, on Thursday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs senior Alliyah Pullins receives a serve during Thursday’s TVC Ohio match with Nelsonville-York, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.12-wo-MHS-Pullins-1.jpg Meigs senior Alliyah Pullins receives a serve during Thursday’s TVC Ohio match with Nelsonville-York, at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports