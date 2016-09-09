Lady Raiders swept by Athens

BIDWELL, Ohio — There’s no doubt about it, there will be better nights.

The River Valley volleyball team ran into a buzz-saw in the form of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Athens, on Thursday night in Gallia County, as the reigning back-to-back-to-back league champions claimed a 3-games-to-none victory.

The Lady Raiders (2-8, 0-4 OVC) dropped the first game 25-13, after never leading in the game. RVHS led 2-0 in the second game, but Athens (7-2, 3-0) scored the next 11 points and rolled to the 25-11 victory. The Lady Bulldogs led wire-to-wire in the finale, claiming the 25-8 victory.

Athens has now won 37 consecutive league matches, while RVHS has lost nine straight league tilts.

The Lady Raiders were led by Carly Gilmore and Angel Toler with three service points apiece, including one ace by Gilmore. Rayanna Adkins and Jaden Neal each had one service point, with Neal’s coming on an ace.

Neal and Gilmore led RVHS at the net, each with two kills and two blocks. Isabella Mershon had two assists, one kill and one block, Toler added two assists and one kill, while Brianna McGuire finished with one block. River Valley’s defense was led by Gilmore with 10 digs, followed by Mershon and Destiny Williams with seven each.

Naomi Oberg led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with 16 kills and four blocks. Gabby Carey added 10 kills for the victors, while Sierra Smith finished with a match-best 17 assists.

River Valley will face the Lady Bulldogs again on October 4, in The Plains.

RVHS returns to action on Thursday, at Alexander.

