Week 3 Football Scores

OHIO
Akr. Ellet 54, Mogadore Field 12
Akr. Hoban 37, Youngs. Ursuline 12
Akr. Springfield 41, Akr. Kenmore 18
Alliance 33, Columbiana Crestview 14
Alliance Marlington 20, Louisville Aquinas 17
Archbold 17, Millbury Lake 8
Arlington 12, Pandora-Gilboa 7
Ashland 38, Tiffin Columbian 21
Ashland Crestview 42, Sandusky St. Mary 0
Ashland Mapleton 34, Rittman 26
Athens 31, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Attica Seneca E. 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14
Atwater Waterloo 41, Bowerston Conotton Valley 0
Aurora 38, Twinsburg 18
Austintown Fitch 26, Louisville 0
Avon 45, N. Olmsted 10
Avon Lake 42, Westlake 35
Barberton 43, Cuyahoga Falls 21
Barnesville 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 18
Bay Village Bay 35, Fairview 7
Beachwood 30, Cle. E. Tech 14
Beavercreek 35, Fairborn 14
Bedford 32, Shaker Hts. 22
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49, Marion Elgin 6
Bellevue 66, Clyde 22
Belmont Union Local 22, Martins Ferry 20
Belpre 51, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Berea-Midpark 20, N. Ridgeville 17
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Waterford 14
Bidwell River Valley 39, S. Point 18
Blanchester 54, Waynesville 35
Bloom-Carroll 37, Newark Licking Valley 7
Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Tol. Christian 13
Bluffton 14, Ft. Loramie 0
Bowling Green 41, Tontogany Otsego 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Brunswick 35, OT
Brookfield 49, Burton Berkshire 20
Brookville 42, New Lebanon Dixie 7
Bucyrus Wynford 68, Morral Ridgedale 22
Cambridge 13, Can. South 6
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, New Madison Tri-Village 0
Campbell Memorial 35, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Minerva 0
Can. Glenoak 13, Akr. Buchtel 12
Can. McKinley 51, Hudson 24
Canada Prep, Ontario 27, Akr. SVSM 7
Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Orrville 19
Canfield 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 12
Canfield S. Range 34, Akr. Manchester 15
Cardington-Lincoln 59, Ontario 34
Carey 20, Upper Sandusky 19
Carlisle 24, Day. Oakwood 7
Carrollton 34, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Casstown Miami E. 41, Ansonia 7
Celina 21, Lima Bath 14
Centerburg 26, Danville 14
Chardon 62, London South Collegiate, Ontario 7
Chesapeake 49, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 31, Parma Padua 27
Chillicothe 12, Ashville Teays Valley 10
Chillicothe Huntington 57, McDermott Scioto NW 13
Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Greenfield McClain 7
Cin. Colerain 6, Cin. La Salle 0
Cin. College Prep. 18, Manchester 12
Cin. Elder 20, Scott Co., Ky. 14
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Cols. Ready 17
Cin. Indian Hill 48, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 10
Cin. Madeira 53, Batavia 0
Cin. Mariemont 42, Cin. Shroder 8
Cin. Mt. Healthy 39, Cin. Glen Este 0
Cin. NW 38, Cin. N. College Hill 19
Cin. Oak Hills 45, Loveland 28
Cin. Princeton 41, Day. Dunbar 12
Cin. St. Xavier 20, Mentor 7
Cin. Sycamore 35, Kettering Fairmont 7
Cin. Taft 27, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 19
Cin. Turpin 56, Cin. Western Hills 6
Cin. Walnut Hills 26, Cin. Purcell Marian 14
Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Aiken 36
Cin. Woodward 26, Cin. Hughes 8
Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. McNicholas 10
Circleville 41, Williamsport Westfall 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 36, Spring. Shawnee 0
Clayton Northmont 10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7
Cle. Cent. Cath. 29, Elyria Cath. 28
Cle. Hts. 47, Cle. Benedictine 40
Cle. JFK 32, Sheffield Brookside 17
Cle. Lincoln W. 26, Brooklyn 18
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 14, Portsmouth W. 9
Coldwater 17, Maria Stein Marion Local 14
Cols. Africentric 39, Lockland 8
Cols. Beechcroft 7, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Cols. Bexley 49, Cols. Centennial 14
Cols. Crusaders 14, Coshocton 12
Cols. DeSales 47, Canal Winchester 7
Cols. Eastmoor 32, Cols. Northland 14
Cols. Franklin Hts. 48, Cols. Briggs 12
Cols. Hartley 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0
Cols. Independence 44, Cols. Mifflin 25
Cols. South 14, Cols. Linden McKinley 12
Cols. St. Charles 31, Sunbury Big Walnut 14
Cols. Upper Arlington 34, Westerville N. 7
Cols. Watterson 27, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 14
Cols. West 44, Cols. East 14
Columbiana 45, E. Palestine 19
Conneaut 35, Oil City, Pa. 12
Convoy Crestview 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Corning Miller 58, Millersport 12
Cortland Lakeview 20, Leavittsburg LaBrae 10
Cory-Rawson 32, Arcadia 0
Covington 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 20
Creston Norwayne 32, Akr. Firestone 8
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, New Middletown Spring. 21
Dalton 35, Lorain Clearview 14
Day. Chaminade Julienne 34, Day. Meadowdale 0
Dayton, Ky. 27, Hamilton New Miami 20
Defiance Ayersville 56, W. Unity Hilltop 14
Defiance Tinora 31, Wauseon 6
DeGraff Riverside 53, Cedarville 6
Delaware Hayes 36, Galloway Westland 16
Delphos Jefferson 49, Sherwood Fairview 0
Delphos St. John’s 46, Minster 30
Doylestown Chippewa 17, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Crooksville 14
Dublin Coffman 31, Fairfield 14
Dublin Scioto 38, Marysville 19
E. Can. 12, Rootstown 7
Eaton 32, Oxford Talawanda 14
Edgerton 39, Delta 21
Elida 48, Defiance 16
Elyria 41, E. Cle. Shaw 6
Euclid 48, Willoughby S. 13
Fairfield Christian 38, Day. Jefferson 8
Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Ashtabula St. John 14
Fayetteville-Perry 46, Cin. Finneytown 0
Findlay 41, Sylvania Southview 7
Franklin 30, Piqua 6
Fredericktown 29, Utica 12
Ft. Recovery 44, Rockford Parkway 7
Gahanna Lincoln 62, St. John’s, Ontario 0
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Warren Champion 28
Gates Mills Gilmour 31, Gates Mills Hawken 6
Germantown Valley View 41, Middletown Madison Senior 10
Gibsonburg 26, Fremont St. Joseph 19
Glouster Trimble 42, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 14
Grafton Midview 34, Amherst Steele 15
Green 35, Cle. Collinwood 6
Greenville 21, Urbana 0
Greenwich S. Cent. 26, Crestline 21
Grove City Cent. Crossing 28, Grove City 21
Groveport-Madison 41, Thomas Worthington 21
Hamilton 34, Kings Mills Kings 27
Hamilton Ross 35, Mt. Orab Western Brown 19
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Columbus Grove 27
Hannibal River 41, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Harrison 48, Cin. Anderson 47
Harrod Allen E. 33, Waynesfield-Goshen 13
Heath 35, Granville 14
Hebron Lakewood 41, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14
Hicksville 39, Edon 6
Hilliard Bradley 31, Hilliard Davidson 28
Hilliard Darby 24, Westerville S. 3
Holland Springfield 67, Tol. Woodward 8
Howard E. Knox 26, Strasburg-Franklin 19
Hubbard 51, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Huber Hts. Wayne 51, W. Chester Lakota W. 7
Hudson WRA 47, Vienna Mathews 20
Independence 41, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14
Ironton 31, Proctorville Fairland 0
Ironton Rock Hill 33, Oak Hill 14
Jackson 49, W. Jefferson 9
Jamestown Greeneview 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12
Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Loudonville 14
Johnstown-Monroe 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 26
Kansas Lakota 66, Oregon Stritch 41
Kettering Alter 49, Xenia 7
LaGrange Keystone 40, Galion 6
Lakeside Danbury 35, Dola Hardin Northern 6
Lancaster 55, Cathedral, Ontario 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 31, McArthur Vinton County 21
Lebanon 21, Middletown Fenwick 7
Leipsic 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 28
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 21, Arcanum 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 56, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Liberty Center 48, Nelsonville-York 14
Lisbon Beaver 30, Linsly, W.Va. 0
Lisbon David Anderson 30, Hanoverton United 0
London Madison Plains 26, S. Charleston SE 14
Lorain 48, Tol. Scott 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, New Matamoras Frontier 18
Lucas 37, Galion Northmor 12
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Dover 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 33, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Malvern 27, Salineville Southern 7
Mansfield Madison 46, Tol. St. Francis 41
Mansfield Sr. 169, Tol. St. John’s 44
Mantua Crestwood 28, Akr. Coventry 20
Maple Hts. 27, Eastlake N. 13
Marietta 44, Williamstown, W.Va. 30
Marion Pleasant 55, Bucyrus 6
Massillon Jackson 21, Youngs. Boardman 14
Massillon Perry 20, New Philadelphia 12
Maumee 50, Tol. Start 13
Mayfield 30, Garfield Hts. 0
McComb 49, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7
McConnelsville Morgan 40, New Lexington 19
Mechanicsburg 40, Spring. NW 6
Medina 42, Wadsworth 6
Medina Buckeye 28, Lodi Cloverleaf 10
Medina Highland 37, N. Royalton 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 33, Cin. Deer Park 28
Miamisburg 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Milan Edison 49, Collins Western Reserve 14
Milford 52, Norwood 48
Milford Center Fairbanks 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 7
Minford 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14
Mogadore 42, Norton 14
Monroeville 28, Castalia Margaretta 16
Montpelier 52, Lima Perry 39
Morrow Little Miami 40, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14
Mt. Gilead 21, Ridgeway Ridgemont 20
N. Baltimore 31, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19
N. Can. Hoover 50, Akr. East 20
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Windham 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 22, Sycamore Mohawk 8
Napoleon 21, Bryan 0
New Albany 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 23
New Concord John Glenn 57, Zanesville W. Muskingum 18
New Richmond 38, Monroe 20
Newark 14, Marion Harding 7
Newbury 39, Richmond Hts. 8
Newcomerstown 34, Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, OT
Newton Falls 24, Mineral Ridge 21
Niles McKinley 21, Struthers 20
Norwalk 9, Lexington 7
Oak Harbor 35, Pemberville Eastwood 28
Oberlin 50, Cle. John Adams 6
Oberlin Firelands 21, Vermilion 3
Olmsted Falls 43, Lakewood 20
Orange 35, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 34
Oregon Clay 28, Tol. Waite 7
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Middlefield Cardinal 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Van Wert 0
Painesville Riverside 40, Painesville Harvey 14
Paulding 38, Antwerp 20
Peninsula Woodridge 44, Chagrin Falls 6
Perry 21, Madison 14, 2OT
Philo 27, Zanesville Maysville 7
Pickerington Cent. 17, Clarkson, Ontario 9
Pickerington N. 49, Centerville 21
Piketon 35, Lucasville Valley 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Plymouth 37, Willard 20
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 61, Gallipolis Gallia 12
Poland Seminary 45, Jefferson Area 8
Pomeroy Meigs 25, Logan 19
Port Clinton 41, Fostoria 19
Portsmouth Notre Dame 41, Grove City Christian 6
Portsmouth Sciotoville 15, Albany Alexander 8
Racine Southern 46, Wahama, W.Va. 8
Ravenna 32, Kent Roosevelt 0
Ravenna SE 20, Beloit W. Branch 0
Reading 14, Cin. Summit Country Day 13
Reedsville Eastern 40, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Richfield Revere 56, Parma Normandy 0
Richmond Edison 36, Rayland Buckeye 12
Richwood N. Union 34, Cols. Grandview Hts. 22
Riverside Stebbins 27, Spring. NE 7
Rocky River 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Rossford 49, Northwood 20
Salem 31, E. Liverpool 0
Sandusky 40, Fremont Ross 8
Sandusky Perkins 20, Genoa Area 8
Shadyside 41, Caldwell 19
Shelby 41, Bellville Clear Fork 18
Sidney 49, Day. Carroll 25
Smithville 35, Navarre Fairless 14
Southeastern 28, Beaver Eastern 20
Southington Chalker 30, Leetonia 7
Spencerville 49, Holgate 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 19, W. Liberty-Salem 7
Springboro 36, Cin. Winton Woods 28
Springfield 35, Lima Sr. 28
St. Clairsville 35, Byesville Meadowbrook 21
St. Henry 45, New Bremen 0
St. Marys Memorial 43, Lima Shawnee 7
St. Paris Graham 63, Sidney Lehman 14
St. Thomas More, Ontario 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 10
Steubenville 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7
Stow-Munroe Falls 13, Solon 10
Streetsboro 36, Huron 33, OT
Strongsville 51, Lyndhurst Brush 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 15
Sullivan Black River 35, McDonald 26
Swanton 70, Elmore Woodmore 0
Sylvania Northview 34, Tol. Bowsher 0
Tallmadge 42, Akr. Garfield 21
Tipp City Bethel 22, Day. Christian 15
Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, Milton-Union 14
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, N.Y. 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 55, Metamora Evergreen 12
Tol. Whitmer 52, Perrysburg 24
Toronto 43, Sebring McKinley 22
Trenton Edgewood 56, Hamilton Badin 0
Trotwood-Madison 42, Middletown 0
Troy 41, Bellefontaine 36
Troy Christian 35, Day. Northridge 7
Uniontown Lake 38, Copley 35
Van Buren 47, Vanlue 0
Vandalia Butler 42, Wilmington 21
Versailles 20, Anna 12
Vincent Warren 65, Beallsville 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27, New Paris National Trail 12
W. Carrollton 22, Spring. Greenon 20
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Warsaw River View 0
W. Salem NW 22, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Wapakoneta 31, Kenton 10
Warren Harding 41, Massillon Washington 28
Warren Howland 34, Ashtabula Lakeside 0
Warren JFK 28, Girard 7
Warrensville Hts. 28, Geneva 21
Washington C.H. 35, London 22
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Waverly 33, Chillicothe Unioto 13
Wellington 62, New London 44
Wellston 28, Frankfort Adena 6
Wellsville 48, Lowellville 16
Westerville Cent. 48, USO, Pa. 0
Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth 0
Whitehall-Yearling 38, Cols. Whetstone 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 47, Tol. Rogers 0
Williamsburg 3, Batavia Amelia 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 56, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0
Wooster 44, Mt. Vernon 8
Wooster Triway 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 17
Worthington Kilbourne 38, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 3
Youngs. East 16, Youngs. Liberty 13
Youngs. Mooney 46, Akr. North 0
Zanesville 17, Thornville Sheridan 6
Zanesville Rosecrans 54, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cin. Moeller vs. Mason, ppd. to Sep 11.
— — —
WEST VIRGINIA
Barnesville, Ohio 35, Magnolia 18
Berkeley Springs 39, Ritchie County 20
Bridgeport 33, Elkins 14
Buffalo 54, Poca 7
Capital 41, Parkersburg 19
Chapmanville 41, Scott 18
Clay-Battelle 57, Hundred 0
Doddridge County 30, Calhoun County 0
Fayetteville 49, Richwood 6
Fort Hill, Md. 41, Keyser 0
Frankfort 24, Robert C. Byrd 7
Gilmer County 40, Wirt County 12
Greenbrier East 33, Preston 7
Hedgesville 28, Mountain Ridge, Md. 25
Herbert Hoover 43, Nitro 8
Huntington 24, George Washington 18
Hurricane 34, Cabell Midland 31
James Monroe 27, Independence 6
Johnson Central, Ky. 30, South Charleston 6
Lewis County 21, East Fairmont 14
Liberty Raleigh 32, PikeView 6
Lincoln 55, Liberty Harrison 13
Lisbon Beaver, Ohio 30, Linsly 0
Logan 40, Lincoln County 13
Man 27, Westside 14
Marietta, Ohio 44, Williamstown 30
Martinsburg 60, Princeton 0
Midland Trail 45, Meadow Bridge 12
Mingo Central 52, Sissonville 22
Moorefield 8, Oakland Southern, Md. 7
Morgantown 31, Parkersburg South 19
Mount View 55, Oak Hill 8
Musselman 40, Jefferson 15
Narrows, Va. 42, Montcalm 0
Nicholas County 35, Wyoming East 0
North Marion 35, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Northern Garrett, Md. 33, Tucker County 14
Notre Dame 13, Philip Barbour 12
Pendleton County 34, Pocahontas County 12
Point Pleasant 61, Gallipolis Gallia, Ohio 12
Racine Southern, Ohio 46, Wahama 8
Riverside 7, Ripley 3
Roane County 51, Ravenswood 14
Sherando, Va. 71, Washington 13
Sherman 34, Valley Fayette 14
South Harrison 40, Grafton 14
Spring Mills 41, Hampshire 21
Spring Valley 70, St. Albans 14
Summers County 55, Shady Spring 12
Tug Valley 42, Van 20
Tygarts Valley 47, Paden City 20
Tyler Consolidated 28, Webster County 0
University 35, Brooke 13
Weir 15, John Marshall 6
Wheeling Park 24, Allderdice, Pa. 15
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 56, Oak Glen 0
Woodrow Wilson 33, Bluefield 30, 2OT