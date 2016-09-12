Lady Tornadoes win tri-match over Meigs, Belpre

RACINE, Ohio — There’s something to be said about defending your home court.

The hosting Southern volleyball team won a tri-match over both Belpre and Meigs, while the Lady Marauders also defeated BHS, on Saturday.

Southern (7-1) won its first game with Meigs (2-6) by a 25-13 final thanks in large part to a 14-0 run, that took the score from 11-9 in favor of MHS to 23-11 in favor of SHS. The Lady Marauders claimed the next game by a 25-23 count, forcing a third game between the Meigs County schools. After 34 points in the third game, the teams were tied at 17, but the Lady Tornadoes claimed the next eight points, capping off the 2-1 win with a 25-17 victory.

Both Meigs and Southern needed just two games to defeat Belpre, with the Lady Marauders winning 25-19 and 27-25, and the Lady Tornadoes winning 25-17 and 25-11.

On the day, Southern’s service attack was led by Marlee Maynard and Sara Schenkelberg with 19 points apiece, including one ace and four aces respectively. Sierra Cleland had 14 points and two aces, Jane Roush added nine points and one ace, while Kamryn Smith had eight points. Amanda Cole finished with six points, while Katie Barton had two for the Purple and Gold.

Cole led Southern at the net with 18 kills and one block, while Smith added seven kills. Faith Teaford had six kills and six blocks, Cleland added five kills and two blocks, while Macie Michael and Marissa Johnson each had two kills on the day.

Against SHS, the Lady Marauder service attack was led by Jordan Roush with nine kills and four aces. Devyn Oliver had seven points and one ace, while Maddie Hendricks and Kassidy Betzing each had four points, including three aces by Betzing. Maddie Fields had three points and two aces, while Alliyah Pullins marked two points and one ace in the setback.

Meigs’ service points weren’t available for its tilt with Belpre, but Roush had the team’s lone ace.

On the day, Betzing led MHS at the net with 26 kills and eight blocks. Oliver had 13 kills and 22 assists, Pullins added seven kills, while Paige Denney had three kills and one block. Morgan Lodwick, McKenzie Ohlinger and Devin Humphreys each had one kill, with Lodwick marking one block. Fields had 12 assists on the day for Meigs, while Roush had five digs.

Southern also defeated Meigs on August 23, and Belpre on September 8, both in Racine. SHS and BHS will meet again on September 29, in Belpre.

After visiting South Gallia on Monday, SHS will return to action on Tuesday, when Federal Hocking comes to Racine.

Meigs returns to the court on Tuesday, at Alexander.

