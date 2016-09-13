Lady Defenders hold off Ignite, stay unbeaten

It took four games, but the Lady Defenders are still unbeaten.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team improved to 9-0 on Monday night, defeating Team Ignite by a 3-1 count, in the Mountaineer State.

The Lady Defenders fell behind by as much as seven early in the first game, but rallied back to take a lead at 15-14. Ignite regained the advantage briefly at 16-15, but OVCS was back in front at 17-16. Ohio Valley Christian led the rest of the way and claimed the opener by a 25-18 count.

The Lady Defenders never led in the second game, but tied it at four, five, six, 12, 13, 14, and 23. Ignite took the second game by a 25-23 final, tying the match at 1-1.

OVCS scored the first five points of the third game, but Ignite fought back to take the lead at 9-8. The hosts led for the next 18 points, but once Ohio Valley Christian took the lead at 18-17, the Lady Defenders never trailed again. The guests won the third game 25-22, moving ahead 2-1 in the match.

After 18 points in the fourth game, the teams were tied at nine. From that point, the Lady Defenders outscored Ignite 16-to-7, capping off the 3-1 match victory with a 25-16 win.

OVCS was led by junior Katie Westfall with 18 service points and 13 aces. Rachel Sargent had 11 points and three ace in the win, Marcie Kessinger added eight points and one ace, while Cori Hutchison had seven points and Makala Sizemore marked six points. Emily Childers rounded out the OVCS service attack with five points and three aces.

Westfall also led the Lady Defenders at the net with 13 kills and two blocks. Sargent, Childers and Hutchison each marked five kills in the win, with Hutchison posting four blocks and Sargent adding two.

OVCS had four consecutive sweeps prior to Monday.

These teams will meet again on October 10, in Gallipolis.

The Lady Defenders will look for their 10th win of the year on Friday, when Calvary visits Gallia County.

