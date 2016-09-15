Mason County teams host Week 4 games

Logan Wildcats (3-0) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-0)

Last Week: Logan defeated Lincoln County 40-13, in Logan; Point Pleasant defeated Gallia Academy 61-12, in Point Pleasant

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. Point Pleasant won 57-7 in Logan.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 4 straight.

LHS offense last week: 185 rushing yards, 244 passing yards.

PPHS offense last week: 409 rushing yards, 228 passing yards.

LHS offensive leaders last week: QB David Early 12-of-23, 244 yards, 3TDs, 3INTs; RB David Early 3 carries, 69 yards, TD; WR Jamal Minter 5 receptions, 83 yards, TD.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 7-of-11, 223 yard, 4TDs; RB Grant Safford 7 carries, 108 yards, TD; WR Alec Smith 2 receptions, 46 yards, TD.

LHS defense last week: N/A.

PPHS defense last week: 93 rushing yards, 193 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Logan’s last trip to OVB Track and Field was on September 19, 2014. The Big Blacks defeated LHS by a 63-8 margin in that game. Point Pleasant has won 17 straight regular season home games, and a state-best 36 straight regular season games.

2. The Wildcats’ last win over PPHS was on October 19, 2007, in Logan. LHS claimed that game by a 28-7 final. Still, the Wildcats lead the all-time series by a 15-9-1 count.

3. Logan has been led by 6-foot-4, 240-pound freshman quarterback David Early who, through three games, is 37-of-61 passing for 727 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Early has also rushed for 141 yards and three scores on 16 carries.

4. LHS had spent the past eight years in Class AAA, while PPHS was in AAA for the last four seasons, but both teams are now in Class AA. During its time in AAA, Gary Mullins’ team was 38-45 with three playoff appearances and zero postseason victories. The Big Blacks were 41-6 with four playoff berths and four postseason wins in their AAA stand.

5. Point Pleasant has already produced 1,405 yards of total offense, including 1,092 yards on the ground this fall. The Big Black defense has only allowed 674 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

Belpre Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-1) at Wahama White Falcons (1-2, 0-2)

Last Week: Belpre defeated Federal Hocking 51-6, in Belpre; Wahama lost to Southern 46-8, in Mason.

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Belpre won 44-6 in Belpre.

Current head-to-head streak: Belpre has won 1 straight.

BHS offense last week: 360 rushing yards, 25 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 117 rushing yards, 16 passing yards.

BHS offensive leaders last week: QB Issac Tullius 2-of-4, 25 yards; RB Tojzae Reams 10 carries, 181 yards, 3TDs; WR Jesse Collins 1 receptions, 17 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 2-of-8, 16 yards; RB Wyatt Edwards 17 carries, 73 yards, TD; WR Brady Bumgarner 1 reception, 14 yards.

BHS defense last week: 35 rushing yards, 7 passing yards.

WHS defense last week: 437 rushing yards, 8 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Prior to last season, Wahama had won five straight over the Golden Eagles, outscoring BHS by an average of 39.8 points.

2. Belpre’s last trip to Bachtel Stadium was on September 12, 2014. The White Falcons defeated BHS by a 34-20 final in that game.

3. Through three games, Wahama has only turned the ball over once, while recording three takeaways. Belpre has three turnovers and three takeaways so far this season.

4. Wahama has been outgained 1,102-to-524 in total yards this season, while BHS has been outgained 909-to-532.

5. The Golden Eagles have seen a lot of yellow this fall, as Belpre has been penalized 31 times for a total of 235 yards. Meanwhile, Wahama has only been penalized 18 times for a total of 156 yards.

Hundred Hornets (0-3) at Hannan Wildcats (0-2)

Last Game: Hundred lost to Clay Battelle 57-0, in Hundred; Hannan lost to Green 60-0, in Ashton.

Last meeting between the teams: November 9, 2013. Hannan won 46-0 in Ashton.

Current head-to-head streak: Hannan has won 4 straight.

Hundred offense last week: N/A.

Hannan offense last game: 57 rushing yards, 92 passing yards.

Hundred offensive leaders last week: N/A

Hannan offensive leaders last game: QB Logan Nibert 4-of-10, 50 yards, 2INTs; RB Aaron Turner 3 carries, 41 yards; WR Michael Lowe 3 receptions, 33 yards.

Hundred defense last week: N/A.

Hannan defense last game: 386 rushing yards, 25 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Hannan’s last three victories came over Hundred. Two of those victories came in 2013 as the Wildcats topped the Hornets on September 7, by a 56-0 final and then again on November 9, by a 46-0 final. Hannan has lost 19 consecutive games.

2. Hundred did not have a football team either of the last two seasons. The Hornets’ last victory came on September 13, 2013, at Valley by a 22-6 final.

3. The last time the Hornets defeated Hannan was November 7, 2008 in Ashton, by a 22-14 tally. The 2008 win, along with a 46-0 win the year before are Hundred’s only victories over the Wildcats in the last 20 seasons.

4. This is Hundred’s first road game of the season, while it’s Hannan’s second home game. The Wildcats have lost nine straight on their home field. Hannan lost 16 consecutive at home from 2008-to-2011.

5. Hannan’s Week 3 game at Bishop Donahue was postponed to Week 6. BDHS defeated Hundred 59-0 earlier this fall.

Wahama junior Bryton Grate (3) looks to avoid Southern’s Colten Holbrook (34) during the Tornadoes’ 46-8 victory at Bachtel Stadium, on September 9. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-WAH-Grate.jpg Wahama junior Bryton Grate (3) looks to avoid Southern’s Colten Holbrook (34) during the Tornadoes’ 46-8 victory at Bachtel Stadium, on September 9. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports