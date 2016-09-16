Tornadoes win quad-match at Forest Hills

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Feeling right at home on the road.

The Southern golf team claimed a 29-stroke victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division quad-match at Forest Hills, in a match that featured South Gallia, Trimble and Miller.

The Tornadoes combined a 170 to win the match, while the Falcons were next with a 199, followed by Trimble with a 230 and South Gallia with a 232. Tri-medalists for the match were Southern’s Eli Hunter and Jarrett Hupp, along with Miller’s Hunter Dutiel, each of whom shot an eight-over par 42.

Following Hunter and Hupp for SHS was Ryan Acree and Jonah Hoback, with matching rounds of nine-over par 43. Also playing for Southern, but not counting toward the team total, were Jensen Anderson (47) and Tanner Thorla (50).

Curtis Haner led SGHS with a nine-over par 43, while Bryce Nolan carded a 58 and Mackenzie Martin with a 63. Both South Gallia and Trimble only had three golfers and elected to count the highest score twice.

Following Dutiel for MHS was Logan Dishon with a 50, Blaine Needham with a 53 and Trey Heetich with a 54. Drew Starlin (55) and Collin Pardon (58) also competed for the Falcons.

Trimble was led by Nathan Riley with a 43, followed by Zachary Bragg with a 56 and Aeden Bailes with a 63.

The Tornadoes are now 8-3 in the league, Miller is 5-7, Trimble is 2-9 and South Gallia falls to 1-12.

Southern’s next match will be at home on Monday against Wahama and Belpre, while South Gallia will return to action on Thursday, at Eastern.

