Eagles hand Wildcats 1st TVC loss

POMEROY, Ohio — All of the sudden, the Eastern Eagles are soaring atop the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf standings.

That’s because, on Thursday at the Meigs County Golf Course in Pomeroy, host Eastern knocked off previously undefeated in the division Waterford by a mere three strokes.

Eastern edged Waterford, the defending TVC-Hocking champion, by a count of 178-181 — as the Eagles also downed Belpre, which was the third team in the tri-match and which shot a team total of 207.

As a result of Thursday’s results, Waterford is now 11-1 in the league — although Eastern is now tied atop in the loss column at 8-1.

Belpre, with the loss at Eastern, is an even 6-6.

The TVC-Hocking Division features 16 total matches for each of its nine squads.

Of the Eagles’ six golfers, five fired scores of below 50, including the four counting scores of 47 or lower.

While Waterford’ Jordan Welch was the match medalist with a five-over-par 39, the other Wildcat counting cards were two in the 40s and one 52.

John Harris led the Eagles with a 42, followed by a 44 from John Little, a 45 from Ryan Harbour and a 47 from Kaleb Honaker.

Eastern’s other two scores which didn’t count were Garrett Chalfont with a 49 and Nathan Hensley with a 52.

In addition to Welch’s 39, Waterford’s Wes Jenkins shot a 42 — tying him with Harris for medalist runner-up.

The only other Wildcat card in the 40s was Travis Pottmeyer’s 48, while Waterford’s fourth counting score was Evan Seeves with a 52.

Matt Seamon with a 56 and Jared Miller with a 59 rounded out the final two scores for Waterford.

Belpre had the minimum four players for a team score — Jeremiah Stitt with a 46, Brittany Shaffer with a 50, Hunter Gilbert with a 52 and Matt Roby with a 59.

Eastern also squared off with Waterford in a girls match on Thursday, as the Wildcats won at the Meigs County Course 181-196.

While Waterford’s individual scores were not available, Eastern sophomore Kylee Tolliver fired a smooth 39 to lead the Lady Eagles.

The other four Eagle scores were all in the 50s — Sarah Bunce with a 50, Kate Edwards with a 52, Kate Hawk with a 55 and Ashley Toliver with a non-counting 58.

Eastern returns to TVC-Hocking Division action on Monday, when it travels to Forrest Hills in Glouster to play both Trimble and Miller.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106