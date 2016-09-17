Big Blacks bounce Logan, 41-12

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. —It wasn’t perfect, but it was more than enough to remain that way.

The Point Pleasant football team picked up its state-best 37th consecutive regular season victory while winning a battle of state-ranked unbeatens Friday night during a resounding 41-12 decision over visiting Logan in a Week 4 non-conference contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (4-0) never trailed as the hosts stormed out to a 14-0 advantage through nine minutes of play, but a costly fumble late in the opening quarter gave the Wildcats (3-1) good field position at the PPHS 29-yard line.

Ninth-ranked Logan needed just four plays to cover the distance as Michael Hall scored on a 16-yard run with 10:39 remaining, making it a 14-6 contest.

After a defensive stand of three-and-out, LHS closed the deficit down to two as Hall hauled in a 70-yard TD pass from David Early for a 14-12 deficit with 6:49 left in the first half.

The Wildcats, however, were never closer — and pretty much held in check the rest of the way.

Fourth-ranked PPHS responded with a four-play, 79-yard drive on its enduing possession as Jason Wamsley hauled in a pass from Cason Payne while shaking a defender. Wamsley’s catch went 70 yards to the house with 4:49 remaining, giving the hosts a 21-12 cushion.

Logan was forced to punt on its next possession, then Point went 71 yards in seven plays to get into range for a successful 27-yard field goal by Jason Schultz as time expired — giving PPHS a 24-12 edge at the break.

The Big Blacks simply dominated the second half, producing 205 of the team’s 347 total rushing yards after the break. Logan, meanwhile, mustered only 55 total yards of offense following the intermission.

Payne capped the opening second half drive — which covered 80 yards in seven plays — following a six-yard scoring run at the 8:28 mark for a 31-12 contest.

Both teams traded fumbles to start the fourth quarter, then Schultz added his second field goal of the night — this time from 26 yards — for a 34-12 contest with 10:23 left in regulation.

Grant Safford completed a 10-play, 67-yard drive with a two-yard run at the 3:11 mark of the fourth, which finished a run of 27 unanswered points en route to the 29-point triumph.

Both teams lost two fumbles apiece in the game, but Point Pleasant also came away with an early first quarter pick by Payne. That plus-1 in turnover differential also led to 17-7 advantage in points scored on those takeaways.

Following a Josh Wamsley fumble recovery on the opening drive, the Big Blacks marched 65 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 advantage as Safford scored on a three-yard run with 7:40 remaining.

Payne’s interception came on the ensuing drive, then Payne capped a nine-play, 59-yard drive with a six-yard TD scamper for a 14-0 advantage with three minutes left in the opening frame.

Point Pleasant finished the evening with a 470-203 overall lead in total offensive yards, including a sizable 347-56 edge on the ground. The hosts also doubled up Logan in first downs with a 26-13 advantage.

Following the game, 10th year Point Pleasant coach Dave Darst spoke about the significance of Friday night’s win — which resulted in Point’s 17th straight regular season victory at home. PPHS has also knocked off Logan in its last five outings.

“I’m just proud of the kids. You know, with it being hall of fame night, there were distractions and there was a lot to play for, especially in trying to keep this winning streak alive,” Darst said. “Sometimes that streak can be a bear in itself just because we take everyone’s best shot.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and our lines started dominating there in the second half. We did a lot of positive things in all three phases, but I was most proud of the way our defense stepped up tonight. It was just a good all-around win.”

Darst was also quick to show praise for his senior running back, who finished the night with 193 rushing yards and two TDs on 28 carries.

“What a night that Grant Safford had running that football. He was simply a man possessed,” Darst said. “He simply refused to go down and it inspired our football team. I don’t know or care how many yards he had, but this is the greatest football game that he has ever played here at Point Pleasant.”

Payne also had two rushing scores to go along with 136 yards on 21 attempts. Besides the interception, Payne was also 5-of-8 passing for 123 yards — throwing one touchdown and zero picks.

Josh Wamsley led the Point wideouts with two grabs for 22 yards and Jason Wamsley had the one TD grab that covered 70 yards.

Alec Smith and Dakota Booth also had a catch apiece for 27 and four yards, respectively. Smith’s grab came with only four-tenths of a second left before halftime, which set up the first of Schultz’s two successful field goals.

Smith also recovered a fumble for the hosts, who also recorded four sacks in the victory. Tucker Mayes had consecutive sacks in the third canto, while Andrew Roach and Zach Wamsley also had a sack apiece.

Point Pleasant was penalized 11 times for 90 yards, while the Wildcats were flagged seven times for 80 yards.

Hall led the Wildcats with 31 rushing yards on five carries, followed by Tyler Browning with 24 yards on two attempts.

Early finished the night 12-of-20 passing for 147 yards, which included one touchdown and one interception. The freshman quarterback also had minus-13 yards of rushing on 11 attempts, mainly due to the four sacks.

Browning led the LHS wideouts with five grabs for 41 yards, followed by Jamal Minter with four catches for 26 yards. Hall also hauled in two passes for 70 yards and a score.

Logan senior Braxton Goff recovered both Point Pleasant fumbles, one in each half.

Both teams return to action Friday as Point Pleasant travels to Mount View, while Logan will host Chapmanville. Both Week 5 contests are slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Point Pleasant senior running back Grant Safford (37) scores the first touchdown of the game during Friday night’s Week 4 non-conference victory over Logan at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.17-PP-Safford.jpg Point Pleasant senior running back Grant Safford (37) scores the first touchdown of the game during Friday night’s Week 4 non-conference victory over Logan at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach (27) defends Logan wide receiver Michael Hall (10) as Hall cannot come up with a catch during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.17-PP-Roach-wo.jpg Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach (27) defends Logan wide receiver Michael Hall (10) as Hall cannot come up with a catch during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Tanner Mayes (42) brings down Logan ball carrier Michael Hall (10) during a second quarter run Friday night in a Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.17-PP-Mayes-wo.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tanner Mayes (42) brings down Logan ball carrier Michael Hall (10) during a second quarter run Friday night in a Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Jason Wamsley (13) eludes a Logan defender while hauling in a 70-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.17-PP-Wamsley-wo.jpg Point Pleasant senior Jason Wamsley (13) eludes a Logan defender while hauling in a 70-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 4 contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports