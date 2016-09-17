Belpre fends off White Falcons, 28-20

MASON, W.Va. — The Wahama White Falcons competed to the best of their abilities, but lost a heartbreaker to the visiting Belpre Golden Eagles in a critical Week 4 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at Bachtel Stadium Friday night by a final score of 28-20.

On the opening kickoff, Tojzae Reams received the kick on Belpre’s own 25-yard line and returned it 75 yards into the end zone just 13 seconds into the first quarter. BHS failed on the PAT attempt by Tojzae Reams, giving the Golden Eagles (2-2, 2-1 TVC Hocking) a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Wahama (1-3, 0-3) had some firepower to match Belpre as the running attack combination of Colton Arrington and Wyatt Edwards provided the surcharge for the White Falcons in the second quarter of the game.

At the 9:55 mark of the second quarter, Wyatt Edwards rushed for a 13-yard touchdown. An unsuccessful two-point conversion by Colton Arrington tied the game at six.

With 6:07 remaining in the first half, Issac Tullius of the Golden Eagles completed the 55-yard drive for Belpre with a three-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion run by Tojzae Reams allowed Belpre to push the lead out to 14-6.

The White Falcons wasted no time on the clock with Wyatt Edwards rushing for a one-yard touchdown with 4:49 remaining in the first half. A successful two-point conversion run by Colton Arrington tied the game at 14 going into their respective locker rooms at halftime.

At the 8:31 mark of the third quarter, Colton Arrington capped off the White Falcons’ opening drive of the second half with a three-yard touchdown run. An unsuccessful two-point conversion run by Colton Arrington still allowed Wahama to take their first lead of the game to 20-14.

Belpre’s defense recovered a fumble late in the third quarter inside of Wahama’s 20-yard line. Ryan Simonette rushed for a 20-yard touchdown, tying the game once again at 20-all by the end of the third quarter.

With 10:01 remaining in the final quarter, Belpre’s Deijon Bedgood capped off a six-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion run by Issac Tullius — giving the guests a 28-20 advantage.

The White Falcons ate up most of the game clock in the fourth quarter, fighting with all of their might to obtain another touchdown to push the game into overtime — but the White Falcons came up just short of the goal line.

The Golden Eagles milked out the last two minutes of the game and finalized the end result with a score of 28-20.

Bryton Grate led WHS in passing after going 0-for-2 with zero passing yards. Colton Arrington led the White Falcons in rushing with 25 carries for 60 yards. Wyatt Edwards had 18 touches for 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The White Falcons had 14 first downs, one penalty for 15 yards and two lost fumbles in the setback.

Issac Tullius led BHS in passing with a 1-for-1 effort for nine yards. Tojzae Reams led the Golden Eagles in rushing with 12 carries for 88 yards. Tullius had eight carries for 24 yards, while Ryan Simonette had seven carries for 44 yards.

Logan Adams led Belpre in receiving with one reception for nine yards. Jevin White also had one reception for three yards. The Golden Eagles had 14 first downs, 10 penalties for 85 yards and lost one of their three fumbles.

Wahama travels to Stewart as it will matchup with the Federal Hocking Lancers in a crucial, Week 5 TVC-Hocking Division league game on Friday.

