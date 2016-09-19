RV, SG compete at Tigertown Palooza

IRONTON, Ohio — The River Valley cross country teams came away with respective third and fourth place finishes in the girls and boys competitions during the 2016 Tigertown Palooza held Saturday at Ironton High School.

Cabell Midland came away with both team championships as the boys beat out 12 other teams for the title with 20 points, while the Lady Knights defeated nine other teams en route to a winning tally of 18 points.

Huntington was 48 points behind the Lady Knights after placing second with a total of 66 points. RVHS was third in the girls division with 77 points, while South Webster was fourth with 140 points.

Anya Miller of CMHS defeated the other 94 competitors in the girls race and came away with top honors after posting a winning mark of 20:52. Teammate Jessica Salmons was the overall runner-up with an even time of 21 minutes.

Leanne Hively led the Lady Raiders with a seventh place time of 22:49, followed by Kenzie Baker (23:38) and Kaylee Gillman (24:30) with respective finishes of 13th and 19th overall.

Beth Gillman (24:59) was 23rd and Josie Jones (25:35) rounded out the team tally by placing 30th. Yolanda Andre (25:36) and Sophie Branham (25:57) also earned respective placements of 31st and 35th for RVHS.

South Gallia did not record a team score in the girls event, but did have two individuals compete in the race. Jessica Luther was 20th overall with a time of 24:43, while Autumn Norris was 60th with a mark of 29:15.

Rock Hill finished 48 points back of the Scarlet Knights in the boys competition, with Huntington (86) and River Valley (89) rounding out the top four spots in the 13-team field.

Austin Jordan of CMHS set a new event record by defeating 154 other runners after posting a winning mark of 16:53. Brendon McCormick of Rock Hill was the overall runner-up with a time of 17:10.

Nathaniel Abbott led the Raiders with an eighth place effort of 18:28, followed by Garrett Young (18:45) and Chance Gillman (18:47) with respective finishes of 15th and 17th overall.

Kyle Coen (19:24) was 25th and George Rickett (19:46) completed the RVHS team tally by placing 28th. Caleb McKnight (19:51) and Cole Franklin (20:23) also finished 30th and 40th overall.

Complete results of the 2016 Ironton Tigertown Palooza are available on the web at runwv.com

