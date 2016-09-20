Lady Marauders outlast Jackson

JACKSON, Ohio — What a comeback.

The Meigs volleyball team trailed 2-0 in the match to non-conference host Jackson, on Thursday night in the Apple City, but the Lady Marauders claimed the next three games and earned the 3-2 match victory.

The opening game featured 12 ties and seven lead changes, the last of which came when Jackson took the 20-18 advantage as part of a 4-0 run. The Ironladies won the first game by a 25-22 final.

The Lady Marauders (4-7) claimed the first eight points of the second game, but JHS fought back to take the lead at 17-16. The lead was short-lived, as Meigs took the advantage back at 18-17. The Ironladies regained the edge at 20-19 as part of a 3-0 run, and they never trailed again, taking the game by a 25-20 margin.

Meigs never trailed in the third game, taking a 25-15 victory to force a fourth game. In the fourth, the Lady Marauders went ahead 2-1 and never looked back. The Maroon and Gold led by as much as nine in the game, winning by a 25-21 count to force a fifth game.

The Lady Marauders scored the first three points of the fifth game, but Jackson took the lead at 4-3. The Ironladies led by as much as four in the fifth game, but Meigs battled back to tie the game at 13, and then again at 14, 15, 16 and 17. MHS finally regained the lead at 18-17 and then took the final point for the 19-17 win, capping off the 3-2 victory.

This marks the second comeback win in a row for Meigs, as the Lady Marauders trailed 1-0, but came back to defeat Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County, on Thursday.

“Last week against Vinton County, I saw the Meigs team I have been waiting to see all year,” said Lady Marauders head coach Lori Carter. “They fought hard, they still had their ups-and-downs, but pulled off a much needed conference win.

“Then tonight against Jackson, after dropping the first two sets, I was proud of the way the girls were fighting,” Carter added. “In the third and fourth sets they fought hard and played a smart game, not giving up. The fifth set was a hard-fought set by both teams, the girls fought with everything they had. We went point-for-point, fought and never gave up to pull out the win. It’s the first time I finally saw the smart, confident, talented team I knew they were capable of being. Hopefully this is the win and the turn around we needed for the rest of the season.”

Meigs service attack was led by Devyn Oliver with 26 points, including two aces. Maddie Fields and Jordan Roush both had seven points and one ace, while Alliyah Pullins and Maddie Hendricks each had six points, including two aces by Pullins. Kassidy Betzing rounded out the MHS service attack with two points in the win.

Betzing led the Lady Marauders at the net with 18 kills and three blocks. Pullins marked 11 kills and one block for the victors, Oliver finished with seven kills and two blocks, Paige Denney and Devin Humphreys each added four kills, while Morgan Lodwick posted one block. Oliver finished with team-highs in assists, with 25, and digs, with five.

Meigs is now 3-3 in non-conference play, with trips to Logan, Warren, Eastern and Federal Hocking still on the agenda.

The Lady Marauders resume TVC Ohio play on Tuesday when they host River Valley. MHS will visit Logan in non-conference play, on Wednesday.

