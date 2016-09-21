Lady Eagles soar past Federal Hocking

STEWART, Ohio — One good night deserves another.

The Eastern volleyball team — which defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller in straight games on Monday night — also swept host Federal Hocking on Tuesday night, in a TVC Hocking tilt at McInturf Gymnasium.

Against Federal Hocking, the Lady Eagles (6-5, 4-3 TVC Hocking) trailed early in the opening game, but took a lead at 18-16. The Lady Lancers tied the game at 18, but never regained the lead and EHS won the first game 25-20.

The Lady Eagles fell behind by four points early in the second game, but took the lead at 18-17. From that point, Eastern outscored FHHS 7-to-4, capping off the 25-21 win.

Eastern never trailed in the third game, but never led by more than four, taking the game by a 25-21 final to cap off the sweep.

Morgain Little led the EHS service attack with 10 points and two aces. Morgan Baer finished with nine points and one ace, Abbie Hawley added seven points and one ace, while Mackenzie Brooks chipped in with six points and four aces. Katlyn Barber and Allison Barber rounded out Eastern’s service attack with three points and one point respectively.

Katlyn Barber led Eastern at the net with 10 kills, while Allison Barber posted nine kills and one block. Brooks and Little both had six kills, while Baer marked one block and a team-best 31 assists. Katlyn Barber led the EHS defense with 10 digs, followed by Elayna Bissell with nine.

EHS claimed all three games against Miller by counts of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-18. Against the Lady Falcons, Baer led EHS with 18 points, followed by Little with 10.

EHS will host Miller on October 10 and Federal Hocking on October 11.

The Lady Eagles return to action on Thursday, when they host Wahama.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.