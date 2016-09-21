Ironmen edge Blue Devils, 3-2

JACKSON, Ohio — The Blue Devils didn’t play their best in the Apple City on Tuesday night.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School soccer squad, against the archrival Jackson Ironmen, saw its five-match win streak snapped with a 3-2 non-league loss inside Alumni Stadium in Jackson.

The Ironmen and Blue Devils are former members of the lameduck Southeastern Ohio Athletic League, as Gallia Academy is now a full-fledged member of the OVC.

Gallia Academy is now 5-3-0, as all three losses have come against SEOAL squads — including at Alexander and against Athens in its two season openers.

The Blue Devils continue to lead the OVC, having won all four of their matches to date in that league.

Gallia Academy has long struggled against Jackson in soccer, and those struggles continued into Tuesday night.

The Ironmen gained two early goals to lead 2-0, before the Blue Devils did battle back to forge a 2-2 halftime tie.

But a Blue Devils defensive mistake led to the third Jackson goal — with 17 minutes remaining and which proved to be game-winner.

“It was not a good game for us. We did not show up to play at all,” said GAHS coach Richard Isberner. “After Jackson scored two goals, we managed to tie at 2-2. The second half, our team did not show up and on our mistake Jackson scored the third goal.”

The Ironmen amounted their two tallies in the first half with 29 and 25 minutes remaining.

Gallia Academy senior striker Isaiah Lester landed his 18th goal of the season only a minute later, making it 2-1 — before Jacob Ratliff had the equalizer at the six-minute mark.

Erin Lincoln collected an assist, as Lester led the Blue Devils with four of their 10 shots.

However, Jackson got the game-winner with 17 minutes to play.

The Ironmen outshot the Blue Devils 12-10, and held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Gallia Academy senior goalkeeper Caden Wilt was credited with 11 saves.

The Blue and White will return home, and return to OVC action, tonight (Thursday, Sept. 22) against Rock Hill.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

