Lady Marauders roll past River Valley, 3-0

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Sometimes good things and bad things both come in threes.

The Meigs volleyball team earned its third consecutive victory on Tuesday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, claiming a three-game victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest River Valley, which has now lost three straight matches.

Meigs (5-7, 2-4 TVC Ohio) and River Valley (2-10, 0-6) fought through four lead changes and nine ties in the opening game, the last of which came at 19. With the teams tied at 19, there was a brief score book delay and when play resumed, MHS claimed six of seven points to take the 25-20 win.

“I think the book freeze hurt them a little bit,” said RVHS assistant coach Valerie Tabor, who was filling in as head coach for Megan Elliott. “Mentally this team is a little bit prone to quicksand. I think that the momentum shifted at that point.”

Meigs only allowed one service point over the final two games, winning by 25-5 and 25-8 counts respectively.

“It was the confidence that they can win,” Carter said of what changed between the first and second games. “They were reading the hitters and playing the defense they’re supposed to be playing. They were in their positions and they were talking. Our serving was phenomenal and on point tonight.”

Meigs service attack was led by Kassidy Betzing with 14 points and four aces, followed by Jordan Roush with 11 points and five aces. Maddie Fields and Maddie Hendricks each had nine points, including five and two aces respectively. Devyn Oliver and Alliyah Pullins each had four service points, including three aces by Oliver.

Jaden Neal led the Lady Raiders with five points and four aces, while Isabella Mershon added three points. Angel Toler, Rayanna Adkins and Emily Adkins each had one point to round out the RVHS service attack.

Betzing posted nine kills and two blocks to lead Meigs at the net, while Pullins added nine kills of her own. Oliver had four kills and a match-best 14 assists, Paige Denney contributed three kills, while Fields finished with two. Henricks and Pullins each had three digs to lead the MHS defense.

At the net, River Valley was led by Carly Gilmore with four kills and two blocks. Neal posted three kills and two blocks, Brianna McGuire added one kill, while Cierra Roberts had a team-high five assists and Toler had a match-best 39 digs.

“I was very pleased with our passing, it’s not where we need it to be yet, but their passing is improving,” Tabor said. “Meigs has some good hitters and they have a very smart coach that tells them where they need to hit, so they play very well. We’ll comeback hard, we’ll focus on our passing and letting go of the little mistakes, so they don’t pile up on us.”

These teams will square off again on October 13, in the regular season finale, at RVHS.

Not only has MHS won three consecutive matches, but Meigs has won its last six games.

“Meigs volleyball is back,” Lady Marauder head coach Lori Carter said. “They’ve turned it up these last two nights and I couldn’t be prouder. They went from not communicating to communicating, from not playing strong and aggressive to picking the other team apart and seeing what’s going on on the other court. It was like I had my team from last year back.”

After visiting Logan on Wednesday, Meigs will return to action on Monday, at Warren.

River Valley hosts Federal Hocking on Wednesday and will resume TVC Ohio play on Friday, when Wellston visits Bidwell.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Meigs senior Devyn Oliver (1) goes up for a spike over River Valley’s Emily Adkins (29) and Carly Gilmore (3) during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-MHS-Oliver.jpg Meigs senior Devyn Oliver (1) goes up for a spike over River Valley’s Emily Adkins (29) and Carly Gilmore (3) during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports River Valley senior Angel Toler (7) sets the ball during the Lady Raiders loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-RV-Toler.jpg River Valley senior Angel Toler (7) sets the ball during the Lady Raiders loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports River Valley sophomore Cierra Roberts (10) gets a dig in front of teammate Destiny Williams (1) during the Lady Raiders’ loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-RV-Roberts.jpg River Valley sophomore Cierra Roberts (10) gets a dig in front of teammate Destiny Williams (1) during the Lady Raiders’ loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports River Valley junior Jaden Neal blocks a Devyn Oliver (1) kill attempt during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday in Meigs County. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-RV-Neal.jpg River Valley junior Jaden Neal blocks a Devyn Oliver (1) kill attempt during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday in Meigs County. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports River Valley senior Brianna McGuire (33) attempts a spike in front of teammate Angel Toler (7) during the Lady Raiders’ loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-RV-McGuire.jpg River Valley senior Brianna McGuire (33) attempts a spike in front of teammate Angel Toler (7) during the Lady Raiders’ loss at Meigs, on Tuesday. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs junior Devin Humphreys (13) attempts to bump the ball over River Valley’s Brianna McGuire (33) during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-MHS-Humphreys.jpg Meigs junior Devin Humphreys (13) attempts to bump the ball over River Valley’s Brianna McGuire (33) during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 victory, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs senior Jordan Roush receives a serve during the Lady Marauders’ straight-games victory over RVHS, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-MHS-Roush.jpg Meigs senior Jordan Roush receives a serve during the Lady Marauders’ straight-games victory over RVHS, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Meigs senior Alliyah Pullins receives a serve during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 win, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-wo-MHS-Pullins.jpg Meigs senior Alliyah Pullins receives a serve during the Lady Marauders’ 3-0 win, on Tuesday in Rocksprings. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports) Alex Hawley/OVP Sports