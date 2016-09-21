Eastern golf falls to Wildcats

BEVERLY, Ohio — The friendly confines were — well — friendly.

The Eastern golf team ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday afternoon as host Waterford posted a 30-stroke victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Lakeside Golf Course in Washington County.

The visiting Eagles needed a victory to overtake the league-leading Wildcats, but WHS posted four of the top five scores en route to a winning tally of 171. The Eagles shot one of their worst rounds of the year after posting a team tally of 201.

EHS fell to 10-2 in TVC Hocking play, while the defending champion Wildcats improved their league mark to 12-1.

Jordan Welch of WHS won medalist honors with a 3-over par effort of 37 on the front nine, with teammate Wes Jenkins earning runner-up honors with a 41.

Travis Pottmyer and Evan Seever concluded the Waterford tally with respective rounds of 44 and 49.

Kaleb Honaker led Eastern with a 47, followed by Garrett Chalfont with a 50 and Ryan Harbour with a 51. Nathan Hensley wrapped up the EHS tally with a 53, while John Little and John Harris added respective efforts of 54 and 59.

