Raider boys 1st, Meigs girls 2nd at Lancer Invite

STEWART, Ohio — The River Valley boys captured the team championship, and the Meigs Lady Marauders mustered runner-up honors, as part of Tuesday’s annual Federal Hocking High School Cross Country Invitational.

The Raider boys, with their five placing scores all in the top 20, easily took the team title with 50 points.

Athens edged Trimble for second-place, 83 points to 87 points, while Fort Frye finished fourth with 106 points.

The Meigs Marauder men were fifth with 112 points, as Alexander was sixth with 134 — and New Lexington was next with 170.

A total of 11 boys teams, and 108 individual runners, competed in the high school boys race.

Rounding out the boys team scores were Nelsonville-York (243), host Federal Hocking (256), Vinton County (259) and Wheelersburg (291).

For the victorious Raiders, Nathaniel Abbott claimed fourth overall with a time of 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

Crossing the line in seventh for River Valley, and only 17 seconds behind Abbott, was senior Chance Gillman (17:45).

Garrett Young in 13th (18:13) and Kyle Coen in 14th (18:22) were the next two finishers for River Valley, as the Raiders’ fifth and sixth scores were Caleb McKnight in 20th (18:43) and George Rickett in 21st (18:44).

Rory Twyman, with a 34th-place finish in 19 minutes and 41 seconds, was the final River Valley counting score.

Southern only had four boys running, but two of them — juniors Larry Dunn and Conner Wolfe — were back-to-back across the line in fifth and sixth-place.

Dunn was fifth in 17:31, while Wolfe was right behind him by a single second.

The Tornadoes’ two other runners were Lucas Hunter in 52nd (20:40) and Tyler Pavich in 59th (20:59).

All seven of the Marauders’ finishers were within the top 48, paced by senior James Parsons in 12th overall — in 18 minutes and eight seconds.

Cole Betzing was 16th in 18:31, followed by Nate Hoover in 29th in 19:26.

The final four Meigs scores were from Dillon Mahr (33rd in 19:40), Landon Davis (35th in 19:47), Joseph Cotterill (46th in 20:21) and Eli Leigh (47th in 20:22).

Tristan Janey was the lone South Gallia representative — completing the 5K course in 76th-place in 22:14.

Justin Anderson of Fort Frye was the race winner in 16 minutes and 29 seconds.

On the girls side, the Lady Marauders managed 60 points, ahead of third-place Vinton County by 14 (74 points).

Athens, with all seven of its runners placing in the top 11, easily won the team title with 19 points.

River Valley finished fourth with 97 points, followed by New Lexington with 147 and Federal Hocking with 161.

The Marauders’ top-five finishers all placed between 10th and 21st, including 10th-place Caitlyn Rest, who led the Maroon and Gold in 22 minutes and 57 seconds.

Gracie Hoffman and Taylor Swartz crossed the line in 14th and 15th, as Hoffman ran a 23:13 and Swartz a 23:15.

Madison Cremeans crossed in 20th and Marissa Noble in 21st, as Cremeans clocked in at 23:52 and Noble at 23:59.

The Lady Marauders’ Ariann Sizemore was 36th in 25:53, while Carmen Doherty was 42nd in 26:35.

River Valley’s sole senior, Leanne Hively, led the Lady Raiders with a 17th-place effort in 23:34.

Kaylee Gillman was next in 23rd-place in 24:10, followed by Beth Gillman (29th in 24:44), Josie Jones (34th in 25:27), Yolanda Andre (35th in 25:31) and Sophie Branham (41st in 26:31).

Rounding out the Lady Raider scores was Julia Nutter in 54th-place in 28:06.

Southern was represented by four runners — 16th-place Sydney Roush (23:17), 33rd-place Mallory Johnson (25:20), 46th-place Madison Lisle (27:05) and 71st-place Kathryn Matson (32:12).

South Gallia had two runners competing — sophomore Jessica Luther (31st in 25:09) and senior Autumn Norris (61st in 29:26).

Another Fort Frye runner — senior Mary Kate McElroy — won the individual race in 19 minutes and 46 seconds.

