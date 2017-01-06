Meigs County EMS recognizes Employees of the Year

POMEROY — Meigs County EMS and 911 have recognized two employees with employee of the year awards for their respective roles with the agencies.

Meigs County EMS Director Robert Jacks announced Friday that Lieutenant Eric Liles had been selected as the 2016 Field Employee of the Year. Dispatch Supervisor Kenneth Barnett was selected as the 911 Communications Employee of the year.

The selection of Lt. Liles and Dispatch Supervisor Barnett is in recognition of outstanding service during 2016 to the citizens of Meigs County. Fellow employees from Meigs County EMS chose both recipients based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public, according to a news release.

Lt. Liles joined Meigs County EMS in 2015 and has served at Station 11. Liles resides in Gallipolis with his wife, Milisa, and he is a graduate of Portsmouth West High School in Scioto County.

Dispatch Supervisor Barnett joined Meigs County 911/EMS in 2013. He resides in Langsville with his wife, Sonya, and he is a graduate of Meigs High School.

Lt. Eric Liles, Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks and Dispatch Supervisor Ken Barnett http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.8-EMS-EOY.jpg Lt. Eric Liles, Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks and Dispatch Supervisor Ken Barnett Courtesy photo