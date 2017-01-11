Dashing for cash at HNB Family Night

Fans from Southern and Meigs packed the Southern High School gymnasium on Tuesday night for Home National Bank’s 22nd annual Dash for Cash family night event. During halftime of the freshman game, a new contest took place with five contestants taking part. Each contestant had a basketball and had to race to make a basket first. Once their basket was made they raced back to the HNB$ pads placed on the court. The last contestant to shoot was out, with the game playing out until there was only one contestant left. Participants were Ben Robinette, Layne Stanley, Carlee Swartz, Cade Anderson and Lincoln Rose. During halftime of the junior varsity game between the Marauders and the Tornadoes, fans were selected to attempt shots from half court, the three-point line and finally the foul line with Gracie Hill walking away with $50 for sinking the free throw. Other participants in the shooting contest were Brayden Otto, Taylor Bartrum, Andrea Mahr, Bradley Counts and Josh Kimes. All competitors in the contests received prize money. The “Dash for Cash” took part during halftime of the varsity game, with participants Katy Cox, Larissa Petrie, Samantha Michael, Corey Layne, Brandon Laudermilt, Dalton Cremeans and Brandon Johnson, scrambling around the gym floor for cash. Home National Bank will host a family night at Meigs on Jan. 20 and at Eastern on Jan. 24. Admission is free at the games on family night.

