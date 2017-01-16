Crawling for Cash

Students in the tri-county area have been crawling around the basketball court in search of cash at numerous events at local high school basketball games. Farmers Bank scheduled five “Crawl for Cash” events to be held in Meigs, Gallia and Mason counties during this basketball season. Friday evening was the second such event in Meigs County, held at Eastern High School during the Southern-Eastern boys basketball game. The Wahama versus Southern game at Southern High School on Jan. 24 is the final scheduled event. At each event, four students will be randomly selected to “crawl for cash” while blindfolded. Students are given 30 seconds to crawl around collecting as much cash as possible with the assistance of Farmers Bank employees who will be guiding them. The event will take place during halftime of the varsity basketball games. For more information on the events visit the Farmers Bank Facebook page.

