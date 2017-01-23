Basketball fans dash for cash

Basketball fans around Meigs County are continuing to crawl around the gym floor in search of cash as part of the 22nd annual Home National Bank family nights and dash for cash event. The second of three events took place on Friday evening at Meigs High School during the Wellston versus Meigs boys basketball game. Contests during the event include a skills shot competition, dash for cash and a new competition which has yet to be named. A naming contest is currently underway on the Home National Bank Facebook page to name the contest which has been taking place during halftime of the freshmen game. In that contest, each contestant has a basketball and has to race to make a basket first. Once their basket has been made they race back to the HNB$ pads placed on the court. The last contestant to shoot is out, with the game playing out until there was only one contestant left. The final Home National Bank Family Night is scheduled for Tuesday (today) at Eastern High School. Admission is free at the games on family night.

