PVH looks to fund new diagnostic center

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital is building for the future.

PVH has kicked off a $3.25 million fundraising campaign through its PVH Foundation to bring the Children and Family Diagnostic Center to life. PVH CEO Glen Washington spoke about the ambitious plans at Tuesday’s luncheon hosted by the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce.

Washington explained this expansion of services was projected to take two years to fund and would include some remodeling of the existing hospital, primarily in the lobby, to create the diagnostic center. The $3.25 million includes funding MRI upgrades estimated at $1.3 million; CT upgrades estimated at $700,000; a digital radiology room estimated at $375,000; Picture Archiving and Communication System upgrades estimated at $125,000; 3D mammography suite estimated at $400,000; nuclear medicine upgrades estimated at $350,000.

Washington said the project is already underway with a down payment placed, helping fund two new CT scanners. He explained this project would be completed in phases, as opposed to waiting to get started.

Washington told chamber members, this campaign is about cutting edge diagnostic equipment which would result in better patient outcomes and care.

He explained, everyone could relate to replacing old computers with new ones, as well as upgrading smart phones when given an opportunity.

“Technology improves at a very rapid pace…it is the same with health care,” Washington said. “We have great diagnostic equipment but if we want to provide cutting-edge equipment for our community, we’ve got to keep up with that technology and that’s what we’re talking about when we’re talking about building for the future…we’re talking about keeping up the best we can for our community.”

Washington has often said geography shouldn’t limit access to quality health care. He said he views this new campaign as an “opportunity” to make a difference for patients and the community.

“We’re asking for the community to invest not just in Pleasant Valley Hospital…it’s investing in the whole community, providing jobs, economic vitality and providing health care that makes a true difference,” he said.

For those wishing to donate to the center, there are naming opportunities available and, according to Washington, there is no gift too small.

Washington also stressed this new center was called the Children and Family Diagnostic Center for a reason, and that all of this new equipment, except for the mammography unit, would have modules to fit children as well as adults.

In other chamber news:

The next chamber luncheon is at noon, Feb. 14 with location to be determined.

The business of the month is Exclusive Realty.

The annual spring recognition dinner is April 27 at the First Church of God center, with speaker WVU President E. Gordon Gee.

The annual chamber golf tournament is June 15 at Riverside Golf Course in Mason.

A free financial seminar will be 6-7 p.m., Jan. 31 at the new Edwards Jones office run by Travis Willard on Viand Street.

PVH CEO Glen Washington, pictured standing, speaks to members of the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce about a new campaign to fund the Children and Family Diagnostic Center at PVH.

PVH Foundation hoping to raise $3.25 million for project

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

