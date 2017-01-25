Middleport Council discusses infrastructure

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council discussed infrastructure, including the possible expansion of the Middleport walking trail during Monday’s meeting.

Council approved paying bills in the amount of $474, approved 2016’s finance report, and passed Resolution 225-17 which authorized the mayor to apply for a sewer construction grant through the Ohio EPA .

Council also authorized Tim King, or an agent of the village, to submit a letter of intent to the Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) related to expansion of the Middleport trail.

King told the council the non-binding letter was encouraged by the Ohio Department of Transportation, which is heavily involved in the project, and was in line with the long-term project goals under supervision of Village Administrator Joe Woodall.

The TAP grant discussed was described as a 95/5 split, meaning a five percent match by the village, calculated to be $17,700. King said the Meigs Economic Development Office has committed to finding that match should the grant be awarded.

Council member Emerson Heighton led an unanimous vote to create a gap in the guardrail on 593 Front Street, so that nearby residents may access to the walking path. Heighton stated that, ODOT and Administrator Woodall both approved but the action required a council motion.

Councilperson Richard Vaughan requested an update on whether the downtown laundromat would be reopening; the status remains undetermined, though Mayor Sandy Iannarelli said she was pressing the owners for a resolution.

The mayor did inform the council a new business would be coming to Middleport at “Tuckerman’s on Lincoln Street.”

She said the six female proprietors would sell a variety of unique items, noting “They are all girls with smarts to them, I’m sure they will do well.”

The mayor added the new business was soliciting information on the Tuckerman family and business. Several present, including Vaughan, recalled visiting the original drug store.

Council member Sharon Older suggested the council begin sending some sort of official welcome to new businesses.

Council members Doug Dixon and Shawn Rice discussed measures that could be taken to reduce organic debris on the walking path.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Middleport Village Council is Feb. 13, 7 p.m. in the Middleport Village Hall.

By Michael Hart Special to the Sentinel

Michael Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

