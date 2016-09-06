Sternwheel Riverfest Queen applications available

POMEROY — The date of the annual Sternwheel Riverfest in Pomeroy is fast approaching, and that means it is time to apply to become a contestant in the 2016 Sternwheel Festival Queen competition.

This year’s pageant is open to all interested female high school juniors and seniors in the Ohio River Valley, which includes Ohio and West Virginia.

Ashley Buchanan was crowned queen of the 2015 Sternwheel Riverfest last September. Upon completion of her high school education this spring, Buchannan was presented with her scholarship, along with multiple gift certificates from local businesses, as a part of her prize package.

The title of queen is awarded after a series of interviews, an essay submission, and one final question asked on stage, during the Sternwheel River Festival, which is conducted annually on the Pomeroy riverfront.

This year’s finals and crowning will take place Thursday, Sept 15, as part of the opening ceremonies that begin in front of the Meigs County Courthouse following the parade.

More information on the Festival and applications for the queen pageant can be found online at http://Pomeroysternwheel.org or by contacting Dan Dunham of Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at Dan.Dunham@WolfeMountain.com or 407-353-4725.

2015 Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Ashley Buchanan and runner-up Adrianna Patterson are pictured during the pageant. http://mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_2015-Queen.jpg 2015 Sternwheel Riverfest Queen Ashley Buchanan and runner-up Adrianna Patterson are pictured during the pageant.