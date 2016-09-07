Racine will ‘Party in the Park’ this weekend

RACINE — Now in it’s eighth year, Party in the Park is coming to Racine on Sept. 9-11 at Star Mill Park.

The three-day event is filled with music and entertainment, and admission is free.

The party starts at 5 p.m. Friday with vendors, amusements and a video arcade. Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds will be performing at 6:15 p.m., followed by Blitzkrieg at 7:30 p.m. ZZ Top Tribute Band will be on stage at 9 p.m.

Immediately following the last performance, the sky will be filled with a fireworks display.

Saturday morning activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Chase Roush Memorial 5K, (registration begins at 8 a.m). Lineup for the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at Southern Local High School. The procession begins at 11 a.m. and ends at Star Mill Park.

Vendors, amusements and the video arcade open at noon, along with an antique tractor display and games, and a wood-carving exhibition.

At 12:15 p.m., a 9/11 memorial ceremony will take place in the park.

Registration for the Crusin’ Saturday Night Car Show begins following the ceremony. Now in its 12th year, the show features classic cars from across the country.

The Party in the Park queen crowing will take place at 1:30 p.m., and car show judging begins at 2 p.m.

A favorite event at the party is the Kiddie Tractor Pull beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Car show awards will be presented at 5 p.m..

Gray Wolf will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Insured Sound at 8 p.m.

LOCASH “Love this Life Tour” is the headliner for this year’s Party, and will perform at 9:30 p.m.

The Party begins Sunday at noon when the vendors and video arcade open, as well as amusements for kids, opening at 1 p.m. Christian artist The Believers perform at 1:30 p.m. and the Gospel Harmony Boys take the stage at 3 p.m.

Visit Party in the Park’s Facebook page for more information.

Contact Lorna Hart at 740-992-2155, Ext. 2551.

Fun for all ages at the Kiddie Tractor Pull. 9/11 Memorial