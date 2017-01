CADMUS, Ohio — Virgie Lucille Carter, age 93, of the Cadmus Community passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Willis Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sickles and Rev. Phil Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m.